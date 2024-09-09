Dayton Dragons prepare for 1st playoff game since 2017

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are getting ready to play in their first postseason game since 2017.

The Dragons qualified for the 2024 Midwest League playoffs as the East Division second-half champions.

Their first game against the Lake County Captains will be Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

The series continues at Lake County Thursday at 6:35 p.m. and Game 3, if necessary, will be Friday at 6:35 p.m.

The first-round winner advances to the Midwest League Championship Series. The West Division representative will host Game 1 on Sept. 15 while potential home games for the Dragons in the second round are Sept. 17-18. Both games would start at 7:05 p.m.

Visit this website for more information about playoff tickets.

