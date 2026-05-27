Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano fans clash in Leipzig ahead of Conference League final

LEIPZIG, Germany — Fans of Crystal Palace and Rayo Vallecano have clashed in Leipzig as their teams prepare to play in the Conference League final, German police said Wednesday.

Police said bottles, beer glasses and furniture were thrown Tuesday evening when a group of around 300 Rayo fans encountered Palace fans who were sitting outside restaurants, and that officers also intervened in another incident when around 60 Palace fans “provoked” Spanish supporters.

Leipzig police said two people were detained and two police officers sustained minor injuries but remained fit for duty. More than 300 people had their identities checked, police said.

Both teams are in their first European final, and it's the last game at Palace for coach Oliver Glasner before he leaves at the end of the season.

A win for Palace on Wednesday would keep English clubs on track for a potential sweep of all three main European men's club continental competitions. Aston Villa won the Europa League last week and Arsenal is due to play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday.

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