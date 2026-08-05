Crow-Armstrong goes deep twice as the Cubs sweep Ohtani and the Dodgers with a wild 7-6 win

CHICAGO — Pete Crow-Armstrong homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs swept Shohei Ohtani and the struggling Los Angeles Dodgers with a wild 7-6 victory on Wednesday.

Nico Hoerner added three hits as Chicago won for the fourth time in five games. The Cubs also improved to 32-15 since June 11, strengthening their hold on the top spot in the NL wild-card standings.

Los Angeles was swept for the second straight series. The two-time defending World Series champions have dropped six in a row for the first time since a seven-game skid in July 2025.

Ohtani went deep twice for the NL West-leading Dodgers, and Max Muncy connected for a three-run homer in a five-run eighth inning. Mookie Betts had four hits after he batted just .167 (15 for 90) in his previous 25 games.

Ohtani and Crow-Armstrong exchanged leadoff homers in the first, continuing what has become a two-man race for NL MVP.

Chicago added two more in the second on RBI doubles by Dansby Swanson and Crow-Armstrong off Eric Lauer (6-6). Crow-Armstrong made it 5-1 with a two-run shot in the fourth that went off the videoboard in right field, his 26th of the season.

Chicago left-hander Shota Imanaga (8-9) scattered eight hits while working five innings of one-run ball. He struck out six and walked none.

Los Angeles rallied in the eighth. Ohtani's two-run homer off Ryan Zeferjahn, his 26th, trimmed Chicago's lead to one. The Dodgers had a runner on second when Kiké Hernández struck out swinging, ending the inning.

Jacob Webb worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

Up next

Dodgers: RHP Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.64 ERA) starts Friday night in the opener of a series at Arizona.

Cubs: LHP David Peterson (6-7, 5.52 ERA) starts on Thursday against Toronto in the makeup of a June 21 rainout. RHP Dylan Cease (7-5, 2.41) takes the mound for the Blue Jays.

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