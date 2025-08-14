Colts TE, Dayton native gearing up for fourth NFL season

The start of the NFL season is just weeks away, with training camps coming to an end and preseason games already underway. But this is nothing new for Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree. The 2025 campaign will be Ogletree’s fourth season in the NFL, all of which have been spent in Indianapolis.

The 2016 graduate of Northridge High School in Dayton, told me at training camp on Sunday, “I feel great. It’s a blessing to be out here with all these guys. You don’t get to see a lot of them during the offseason, so it’s a nice time.”

Ogletree said he spent much of his offseason in Dayton:

The 2022 6th round draft pick out of Youngstown State is listed as the third tight end on Indianapolis’ depth chart heading into their joint practices with the Green Bay Packers. Ogletree says he is looking to expand his role this season, “I’ll do whatever I need to do to get on the field, whether that’s pass blocking, run blocking, running routes, I’m going to do everything they need.”

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals to end their preseason, before opening their season against the Miami Dolphins at home on September 7th.