Browns trade WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit for future draft pick

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns traded wide receiver Donovan People-Jones to the Detroit Lions Tuesday right before the NFL’s trading deadline.

The Browns will receive a sixth-round draft pick in 2025 from the Detroit Lions, the team announced Tuesday.

Peoples-Jones had 61 catches last season, but he’s had a much lesser role in 2023. He has just eight catches for 97 yards in seven games this season for Cleveland.

The team thanked Peoples-Jones for his time in Cleveland.

“Thank you, DPJ!,” the organization wrote on social media Tuesday. “Appreciative of the determination you brought on the field and your dependability as a teammate. Best of luck in your return home.”

People-Jones played his college ball in Michigan and is a Detroit native.

