Cleveland Browns

Browns trade WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to Detroit for future draft pick

By WHIO Staff

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Oct 15, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) celebrates after San Francisco 49ers place kicker Jake Moody (not pictured) missed a field goal during the final seconds of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports - 21656889 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By WHIO Staff

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns traded wide receiver Donovan People-Jones to the Detroit Lions Tuesday right before the NFL’s trading deadline.

>>Bounces don’t go Browns’ way in road loss at Seattle

The Browns will receive a sixth-round draft pick in 2025 from the Detroit Lions, the team announced Tuesday.

Peoples-Jones had 61 catches last season, but he’s had a much lesser role in 2023. He has just eight catches for 97 yards in seven games this season for Cleveland.

The team thanked Peoples-Jones for his time in Cleveland.

“Thank you, DPJ!,” the organization wrote on social media Tuesday. “Appreciative of the determination you brought on the field and your dependability as a teammate. Best of luck in your return home.”

People-Jones played his college ball in Michigan and is a Detroit native.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read