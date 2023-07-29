Reds get 2 home runs to beat Dodgers, trail Brewers by half-game in NL Central

LOS ANGELES — The Cincinnati Reds opened a weekend series out west against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 6-5 win Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

>>Cincinnati Reds, manager David Bell, agree on 3-year extension through 2026 season

The Reds scored three runs each in the first and seventh innings and got home runs by Jake Fraley and Spencer Steer.

Alexis Diaz preserved the win by getting the final four outs for his 31st save of the year.

Cincinnati jumped ahead to start the game on a leadoff triple by Elly De La Cruz and he scored on an RBI grounder by T.J. Friedl to take a 1-0 lead. McLain followed with a single and Fraley’s two-run shot extended the lead to 3-0.

The Dodgers responded in their half of the first with an RBI double by Freddie Freeman to cut it to 3-1. With two outs in the fourth, Los Angeles had runners on second and third and Miguel Rojas hit a ground through the hole into right field. Amed Rosario scored but Fraley threw Chris Taylor out at the plate and the Reds led, 3-2.

>>Reds strike out 18 times in shutout loss at Milwaukee

Steer hit his 15th home run of the season with one out in the seventh to increase it to 4-2. The Reds loaded the bases and Friedl was hit by a pitch allowing Nick Senzel to score as they led, 5-2. McLain drew a one out walk to drive in Will Benson and Cincinnati had a 6-2 lead.

The Dodgers loaded the bases in their half of the seventh and Freddie Freeman’s two-run single cut the lead to 6-4. Amed Rosario singled with two out to drive in Mookie Betts and Cincinnati’s lead was down to 6-5. Alex Young got Max Muncy to line out to Friedl to end the inning.

Los Angeles had a runner on second with two in the eighth inning, but Diaz got Betts to ground out to Senzel to end the inning. The Dodgers went down in order in the ninth.

>>Reds announce 2024 Spring Training Schedule

Brandon Williamson pitched 5 2/3 innings allowing eight hits for his third win of the season.

With Milwaukee losing to Atlanta Friday night, the Reds now trail the Brewers by a half-game in the NL Central.

Cincinnati will play Los Angeles tonight at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is at 9:10 p.m.

©2023 Cox Media Group