Reds announce 2024 Spring Training Schedule

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are currently battling for the NL Central division title this season but have released the spring training 2024 schedule.

Major League Baseball announced the Cactus League and Grapefruit League 2024 schedule on Tuesday.

The Cactus League will begin on February 22 when the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball said.

There will be four Cactus League games on February 23 and all 30 teams will be in action on February 24.

The Reds’ first spring training game will be on February 24 when they play Cleveland at Goodyear Ballpark.

The rest of Cincinnati’s spring training schedule can be found on this website.

