Reds hang on to beat Milwaukee, trail by half-game in NL Central

MILWAUKEE, WI — The Cincinnati Reds had to hang on in the ninth inning to beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3, Tuesday night at American Family Field.

The Reds led, 4-0, with two outs in the ninth inning but Christian Yelich’s three-run homer cut it to 4-3. The Brewer put the potential tying and winning runs on base but Alexis Diaz retired Andruw Monasterio to end the game.

Andrew Abbott pitched six scoreless innings for Cincinnati to improve his record to 6-2.

The Reds scored two runs in the fourth as Jonathan India’s infield single drove T.J. Friedl to put them ahead, 1-0. The next hitter, Joey Votto, singled to center to drive Matt McLain to increase it to 2-0.

Will Benson’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth increased the advantage to 4-0.

Daniel Duarte retired the first hitters in Milwaukee’s half of the ninth but walked Sal Frelick and Blake Perkins reached on an infield single. Yelich drove the first pitch over the left field wall to cut the lead to 4-3.

Alexis Diaz came in and faced William Contreras. He was called out on a grounder, but replays showed he beat the throw and reached on a infield single. Tyrone Taylor stole second base and then Willy Adames got hit in the helmet on a 3-2 pitch. Diaz then got Monasterio to fly to centerfield to end the game.

Cincinnati now trails Milwaukee by a half-game in the NL Central. The two teams play the rubber game of the series this afternoon at 2:10 p.m. It will be the last regular season matchup between the two teams.

