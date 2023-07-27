Cincinnati Reds

Reds strike out 18 times in shutout loss at Milwaukee

By WHIO Staff

MILWAUKEE, WI — The Cincinnati Reds hitters were kept in check Wednesday afternoon in a 3-0 loss at the Milwaukee Brewers.

Freddy Peralta matched a career-high with 13 strikeouts in six innings for the Brewers while the bullpen had five strikeouts.

Milwaukee took two of three games in the series and extend their lead in the NL Central to 1 ½ games over the Reds.

Ben Lively pitched 6 2/3 innings for Cincinnati and gave up a two-run homer to Tyrone Taylor with one out in the seventh to put Milwaukee ahead, 2-0. Andrew Monasterio’s run-scoring double extend the lead to 3-0.

Brewer closer Dein Williams retired the side for his 26th save of the season.

This was the final regular season matchup between Cincinnati and Milwaukee.

The Reds will play the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend.

The first game will be Friday night at 10:10 p.m.

