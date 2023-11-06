‘I’ll always be a Cincinnati Red;’ Votto posts video after Reds decline 2024 contract

CINCINNATI — One day after the Cincinnati Reds declined to sign a new contract for Joey Votto, he posted a message to social media.

Sunday morning, Votto posted the video to Instagram and X saying, “If this is the last time I’ll play as a Cincinnati Red, I want to speak out loud my gratitude.”

The Reds announced that they declined to pick up the $20 million option for Votto’s 2024 contract, therefore he is now a free agent.

Votto will receive a $7 million buyout from the Reds, which will complete a contract that guaranteed $251.5 million over 12 seasons, according to the AP.

The Reds President of Baseball Operations said Votto won’t get the playing time he deserves with all the young, talented players on the roster.

Votto repeatedly thanked the fans for the support they have shown him over the years. He also mentioned how “at home” they made him feel.

“I’m from Toronto, Canada, and when I came down to the US as an 18-year-old, it was an intimidating experience. I grew comfortable and eventually made it to Cincinnati, and that was another intimidating experience. But it blossomed into the best stretch of my entire life,” Votto said.

He credits everything he has achieved to the support of his fans.

Votto said he has loved spending his career in Cincinnati and that he will always be a Cincinnati Red.

“Cincinnati has such a special meaning to me, so thank you and until next time,” Votto said.

Krall said that the decision to let Votto go had nothing to do with finances and that there was no discussion of a new deal.

Votto is a six-time All-Star and the 2010 NL MVP. He has an average of .294 with 356 home runs and 1,144 RBIs, according to the AP.

