Report: Bengals ranked No. 1 for most loyal fan base among all NFL teams

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals fans have been named the most loyal fan base in the NFL.

>>Bengals open training camp next week in preparation for 2023 season

‘Who Dey Nation’ was given the top sport among all NFL teams, according to researchers at Canada Sports Betting.

The ranking looked at the volume behind more than 500 related keywords to NFL teams over the last three years.

These keywords covered things such as merchandise, individual players, team stadiums, game tickets, and more.

Bengals keywords have seen an average rise of 80% in volume year after year, the most of any team, the research said.

The Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Jacksonville Jaguars round out the Top 5.

The bottom five include the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, and Cleveland Browns.

