Bengals defensive end honored after 4 sacks against Raiders

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Bengals defensive end has been honored after a career-high four sacks in Sunday’s win against the Raiders.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after registering four sacks, forcing a fumble, and one pass defended in the Bengals 41-24 win over Las Vegas.

Three of his sacks came in the fourth quarter, including a strip-sack against former UC Bearcats Desmond Ridder.

Hendrickson increased his total to 11 sacks, the most in the NFL entering Week 9.

The Bengals’ next game is tonight in Baltimore on Thursday Night Football.

©2024 Cox Media Group