Bengals defense steps up in Sunday night win at Giants

By WHIO Staff

Bengals Giants Football New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) escapes from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Isaiah Thomas (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The Cincinnati Bengals defense stepped it up on a night where the offense was held in a check in a 17-7 win over the New York Giants Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Burrow threw for 208 yards and ran for a touchdown. Chase Brown’s 30-yard score sealed the win with 1:52 remaining.

The Bengals defense held the Giants to seven points, the fewest allowed since 2019.

Trey Hendrickson had two sacks and Germaine Pratt intercepted a Daniel Jones pass.

Burrow opened the scoring with a 47-yard touchdown, the longest run of his career, to give Cincinnati a 7-0 lead.

It stayed that way until the third quarter when Tyrone Tracy’s one-yard run capped a 16-play, 79-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7.

Evan McPherson’s 37-yard-old field put the Bengals ahead for good, 10-7, with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

After the two-minute warning, Brown ran up the middle 30 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 17-7. Greg Joseph missed a 47-yard field for the New York to seal their fate.

The Bengals improved to 2-4 overall.

Cincinnati will play Cleveland in the “Battle of Ohio,” on Oct. 20 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7 and broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

Bengals Giants Football Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

