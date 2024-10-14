Bengals defense steps up in Sunday night win at Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — The Cincinnati Bengals defense stepped it up on a night where the offense was held in a check in a 17-7 win over the New York Giants Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Burrow threw for 208 yards and ran for a touchdown. Chase Brown’s 30-yard score sealed the win with 1:52 remaining.

The Bengals defense held the Giants to seven points, the fewest allowed since 2019.

Trey Hendrickson had two sacks and Germaine Pratt intercepted a Daniel Jones pass.

Burrow opened the scoring with a 47-yard touchdown, the longest run of his career, to give Cincinnati a 7-0 lead.

It stayed that way until the third quarter when Tyrone Tracy’s one-yard run capped a 16-play, 79-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7.

Evan McPherson’s 37-yard-old field put the Bengals ahead for good, 10-7, with 41 seconds left in the third quarter.

After the two-minute warning, Brown ran up the middle 30 yards for a touchdown to extend the lead to 17-7. Greg Joseph missed a 47-yard field for the New York to seal their fate.

The Bengals improved to 2-4 overall.

Cincinnati will play Cleveland in the “Battle of Ohio,” on Oct. 20 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7 and broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

Bengals Giants Football Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

