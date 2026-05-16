A'ja Wilson has an efficient 45-point masterpiece, her WNBA-record 5th game with 40 or more

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — A'ja Wilson had a historic night, putting on an offensive display while scoring from nearly everywhere on the court.

The four-time WNBA MVP scored 45 points to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 101-94 on Friday night. Wilson was an incredibly efficient 15 for 18 from the field, hitting both of her 3-point attempts. She also made all 13 of her free throws.

“Finding shots in our system and letting the flow of the game take over,” Wilson said. “That's big to me. I want to be efficient. It's beautiful to rack up all these points, but to be efficient, that's what is key.”

It was the fifth time she has scored over 40 points — a WNBA record, breaking a tie with Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi. Her career high is 53 on Aug. 22, 2023 against Atlanta.

Wilson's boyfriend, Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat, was at the game on Friday, just as she attended his 83-point effort in March.

“She was unbelievable,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said. “Really happy with the free throws. The 3s, she just continued to sprinkle those in. She got a lot of early touches.”

When Connecticut cut a 13-point deficit to 72-70 late in the third quarter, Wilson hit a 3-pointer out of a timeout and then followed it up with a three-point play, igniting a 16-4 run that put the game away.

“It wasn’t really designed to be like that,” Wilson said of her 3. “I was trying to take what the defense was giving me. (Raegan) Beers was playing a little bit off, so why not?”

Wilson has had a lot of big moments at Mohegan Sun Arena. This was potentially her last game there, with the Sun set to move to Houston next season.

“This building has been special to me for a while,” Wilson said. “Got my first WNBA point in this building and championship in this building. It's fun coming here. ... Going to miss this place.”

Chelsea Gray has had a front-row seat to Wilson's amazing play over the last five seasons.

“You can't get bored with watching greatness,” the Aces' star point guard said. “I'm around it all the time, but I'm surprised every day. I never want to get to the spot where I'm comfortable, like, yeah, that's unheard of.”

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