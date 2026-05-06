South Africa identifies Andes strain of hantavirus in 2 passengers on a cruise ship with outbreak

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — South African health authorities said Wednesday they have identified the Andes strain of hantavirus, which may be passed from person to person, in two passengers who were on the cruise ship that has an outbreak of the rare infection.

The South African Department of Health said in a report that the information came from tests performed on the passengers after they were removed from the ship and flown to South Africa.

One of the passengers, a British man, is in intensive care in a South African hospital. Tests were performed on the other passenger posthumously after she died in South Africa.

Three passengers have died in an outbreak of the rodent-borne virus on a cruise ship that is now sitting off the coast of Cape Verde. At least four other people have fallen sick. Three of them are still on board, though there are plans to evacuate them from the ship.

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