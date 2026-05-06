China is stepping up its Iran war diplomacy ahead of Trump's summit with Xi

HONG KONG — China's diplomatic role in the Iran war has come into sharper focus following talks between Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on Wednesday, days before U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Beijing's profile in international diplomacy has risen in recent years. Long reluctant to get involved in conflicts far from its borders, it has nevertheless emerged as a major player with attempts to mediate conflicts from Southeast Asia to Europe.

Beijing is not an official mediator in the Iran war, but all parties — including Washington and Tehran — say it has played an important role in efforts to de-escalate the conflict. The Trump administration is pressing China to use its influence with Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

During Wednesday's meeting with Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a “comprehensive ceasefire," saying his country is deeply distressed by the war.

“The international community shares a common concern for restoring normal and safe passage through the Strait, and China hopes the relevant parties will respond as quickly as possible to the strong calls from the international community,” China's official news agency Xinhua quoted him as saying.

The timing of Araghchi’s visit matters

Trump and Xi are set to meet in Beijing next week, with the conflict expected to be on their agenda. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Chinese officials to use Araghchi's visit to China to urge Tehran to release its chokehold on the critical waterway.

Wang's renewed call for reopening the strait could provide fresh momentum to help push for an agreement between the U.S. and Iran to end the war.

“Currently, it is possible to resolve the issue of reopening the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible," Xinhua quoted Araghchi, who's in Beijing for the first time since the war started on Feb. 28, as saying.

Wang also said China appreciates Iran’s pledge to not develop nuclear weapons, while acknowledging Iran's legitimate right to peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Tuvia Gering, a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Global China Hub, said the timing of Araghchi's visit is important, saying the meeting showed coordinated messaging between Beijing and Tehran and reinforces China's desire to have a seat in any future regional agreement.

“However, unless China implements a concrete initiative, I would not consider this a significant shift in China’s role,” he said.

Some noted that the Iranian foreign minister visited at Beijing’s initiative. “It’s China exercising their leverage ... to summon the Iranian foreign minister,” said Hoo Tiang Boon, a professor of Chinese foreign policy at Nanyang Technological University.

“By holding the talks with the Iranians, you can’t fault for them not putting in any effort," Hoo said.

China leans on its role as an economic power

Some analysts say China occupies a unique position as an important economic partner for many countries involved in mediating the war, including Pakistan and key Arab Gulf states. It can promise investment in postwar reconstruction and commercial reliefs in ways few others can.

George Chen, a partner at The Asia Group consultancy, said China’s role in the Iran situation is irreplaceable. As Tehran’s biggest oil buyer, its advice carries weight. China is also one of the few countries that has showed sympathy for Iran at the United Nations, he said.

In addition, Iran’s ballistic missile program was built with Chinese technology, and China sells dual-use industrial components that can be used for missile production, according to the U.S. government.

China’s role as a global mediator is growing

One of China's biggest diplomatic wins in recent years came in 2023, when it was among the parties bringing Saudi Arabia and Iran together to restart official engagement.

It was widely seen as a major geopolitical breakthrough that reduced the risk of direct and proxy conflict, said Muhammad Zulfikar Rakhmat, a researcher at the Center of Economic and Law Studies in Indonesia.

But China is choosing when to play a role cautiously, he said, noting that Saudi Arabia and Iran had preexisting incentives to reengage diplomatically. “Its mediation tends to be opportunistic and low-risk, often occurring when conditions are already conducive to agreement,” he said.

Beijing also was active during the recent conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, hosting multiple meetings between them and attending initial ceasefire talks alongside the U.S. in Malaysia. When fighting started again in December, China and the U.S. helped broker another ceasefire.

Beijing also has issued peace proposals for the war in Ukraine, hosting the Ukrainian foreign minister at one point, even though it maintains what it calls a "no-limits" friendship with Russia.

Beijing’s role remains carefully worded

China’s diplomatic efforts tend to follow a pattern, experts say, with Beijing reiterating calls to respect the U.N. charter and national sovereignty.

With the Iran war, Xi last month called for “upholding the principles of peaceful coexistence, upholding national sovereignty, upholding the rule of international law, and coordinating development and security.”

“A lot of the points are remarkably consistent,” said Hoo.

In conflicts further afield, the stakes for Beijing can be low but benefits can be high as the world tries to come to terms with the Trump administration’s approach to negotiating, said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor of international relations at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University.

“What the U.S. is doing is deeply damaging, and everyone suffers from it ... and China is displaying global leadership and exerting its global role by speaking to the rules-based international system,” he said. “It’s an inescapable contrast.”

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Wu reported from Bangkok.

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