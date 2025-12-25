Woman accused of assaulting multiple people with Christmas ornaments

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is facing charges after deputies said she assaulted people with Christmas ornaments.
On Dec. 22, deputies in Lawrence County were called to reports of an assault.
When they arrived on scene, they found multiple people, including children, who had been assaulted with Christmas ornaments.
The victims were taken to a local hospital.
Kayla Holbrook, 29, was taken into custody on two counts of felonious assault and one count of endangering children.
