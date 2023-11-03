Tobacco use falls among high school students, but middle schoolers now at risk

WASHINGTON, D.C. — High schoolers are saying no to e-cigarettes, but more younger children are using tobacco.

News Center 7′s Arielle Hixon was in Washington, D.C. walking through the details of a new study.

E-cigarette use amongst high school students fell over 4 percent in the past year.

But middle schoolers are the ones who are at risk.

Data from the National Youth Tobacco Survey released Thursday found only 10 percent of America’s youth, or 2.8 million young people, use tobacco products.

That’s nearly half the number of kids who reported smoking in 2019.

>> Woman found in shallow grave with rose on chest near Ohio playground; new push to identify her

The Food and Drug Administration said that means efforts to curb tobacco use are moving in the right direction.

However, there is still concern about middle school students.

Tobacco product use amongst that age group rose over 2 percent in the last week.

“The advertising will lead a horse to water, the flavors to get them to drink, and the nicotine to help them coming back for more,” Brian King with the FDA said.

Hixon spoke to the American Lung Association, which said efforts to curb smoking should target younger kids.

“Nicotine can permanently change how their brains develop. It can make them more likely to have and develop ADHD and other cognitive problems,” Erika Sward with the American Lung Association said.

>> Man accused of gouging out Dayton security guard’s eye enters insanity plea

In response to the data, one of the world’s largest tobacco companies — Altria Group — released the following statement:

“Widespread distribution of illicit flavored disposable e-vapor products undercuts progress in driving down underage vaping. The FDA must move faster and more aggressively to address the unregulated marketplace and prevent youth access to these products.”

Health experts said education about smoking starts at home and encourage parents to learn about the dangers of smoking and talk to their kids.

The FDA is considering a ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes, which tend to be popular with younger smokers.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine wants to ban flavored nicotine and tobacco.

In the state budget, he supported cities and municipalities passing their bans.

he vetoed a measure that would have prohibited this.

The state legislature has until Dec. 24 to override DeWine’s veto.

















©2023 Cox Media Group