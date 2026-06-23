Waiting on the 90s to arrive

DAYTON, OH — More signs are starting to show up in the extended model data that some real summer heat will be in the offing. There are some timing differences between the models on how quickly the hottest air will arrive, but it looks like next Monday and beyond will be much warmer than we’ve seen recently.

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Between now and Saturday, temperatures will stay below average. Starting Sunday, the upper level pattern becomes more favorable for hotter weather. The jet stream moves northward, and upper level “ridging” takes hold. With ridging, you get air that is sinking. The downward motion warms the air, and we get hotter.

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For now, I have us at 89 degree next Monday with low 90s returning Tuesday into much of next week. Humidity will be on the rise as well which will take heat index values into the middle 90s.

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