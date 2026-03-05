Unwanted social media bots flooding our social feeds provide dilemna for consumers

DAYTON — Social media bots are flooding online feeds to influence public opinion on critical issues such as the Middle East crisis and upcoming elections.

Research indicates that even a small number of these automated programs can significantly shift digital discourse.

There are an estimated 100 million to 300 million bots active on Facebook alone. These simple computer programs are designed to interact with users by liking, disliking, or making posts, often appearing in discussions regarding popular topics like the U.S. conflict with Iran.

Miami University researchers recently published a study analyzing approximately 900,000 posts on X, formerly Twitter. The study focused on 30 Ohio elections and included data from about 250,000 voters. Phillip Arceneaux, an assistant professor of strategic communication at Miami University, led the research. His team identified 2,000 specifically programmed bots that successfully helped shift the discourse within the analyzed posts.

Arceneaux noted that the low cost of these services makes them accessible for various purposes. “It can cost me a couple of dollars to get 10,000 comments on something,” Arceneaux said.

“So, how can I promote my company? How can I promote my business, whatever? But in the political sphere, it’s how can I approach promote my issues or my side on an issue.”

The primary goal of many bot campaigns is to manipulate how certain topics are perceived by the public. “It’s all about promoting ideology,” Arceneaux said.

“I want more people talking about my issue. I want more people to see the issue in the way that I see it.”

The impact of these programs extends beyond local elections to global events. Arceneaux said the effects are seen in national elections and international events involving countries like Iran. He warned that the technology sector and government regulators are struggling to keep up with the speed of bot development.

“Everyone’s trying to figure out how to solve it, and we’re not moving nearly as fast as the bots are online,” Arceneaux said.

Identifying these automated accounts is difficult for the average social media user. Because of this, Arceneaux advises users to move important political discussions offline unless they are certain they are engaging with someone they know personally.

