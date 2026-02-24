Unlicensed driver arrested after sideswiping deputy’s cruiser responding to crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Indiana — An unlicensed driver was arrested after sideswiping a cruiser that was responding to a crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb 23, a Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy was investigating a crash on US 31 near 13th Road in Marshall County, Indiana.

TRENDING STORIES:

The deputy’s cruiser, a fully marked Ford Explorer, was parked near the inside shoulder, with emergency lights activated while he worked on a crash involving a vehicle that was in the center median along northbound US 31.

A gold Chevrolet van driven by 30-year-old Carlos Alexis Flores Hernandez of Peru, Indiana, lost control as it traveled northbound and sideswiped the left side of the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy was inside the vehicle when it was struck and was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and released.

Flores Hernandez was found not to have a driver’s license and was arrested by assisting Marshall County deputies.

The area was experiencing lake effect snow at the time of the crash. The snow made roads slick, requiring reduced speeds.

The crash remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group