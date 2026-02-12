Winter Olympics: Ukrainian skeleton racer disqualified over helmet tribute

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladylsav Heraskevych was disqualified from competing in the Winter Olympics on Thursday because he planned to wear a helmet that paid tribute to people killed in his country’s war with Russia.

The jury of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation ruled that Heraskevych, 27, would be barred because “the helmet he intended to wear was not compliant with the rules,” The New York Times reported.

The ruling came approximately 45 minutes before the start of the skeleton competition, a sledding event on an ice track, according to The Associated Press.

The International Olympic Committee ruled the helmet violated rules about political statements on the field of play, but Heraskevych refused to compromise, ESPN reported.

🚨IOC statement 1/3



Skeleton pilot Vladylsav Heraskevych not allowed to participate at Milano Cortina 2026 after refusing to adhere to the IOC athlete expression guidelines



Having been given one final opportunity, skeleton pilot Vladylsav Heraskevych from Ukraine will not be…

IOC President Kirsty Coventry met with Heraskevych at the competition venue in Cortina d’Ampezzo. Italy, the Times reported.

In a statement, the IOC said that although the organization was “very keen” for Heraskevych to compete, his insistence on wearing the helmet led to his disqualification.

“The decision followed his refusal to comply with the IOC’s Guidelines on Athlete Expression,” the IOC said. “It was taken by the jury of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation based on the fact that the helmet he intended to wear was not compliant with the rules.

“The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has therefore decided with regret to withdraw his accreditation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.”

Heraskevych said that his “remembrance helmet” depicted people who were killed during Russia’s war with Ukraine, some of them athletes, including some of his friends, the Times reported. He wore it earlier this week during training runs.

Skeleton pilot Vladylsav Heraskevych (UKR) has been withdrawn from the startlist of Milano Cortina 2026 Men’s Skeleton event on 12 February 2026 after refusing to adhere to IOC Guidelines on Athlete Expression.



Jury decision on https://t.co/b0wYwEBPu6 pic.twitter.com/lDWcUFbDEP — IBSF (@IBSFsliding) February 12, 2026

Olympic officials said Heraskevych could not use the helmet in but could wear a black armband to pay tribute to the dead, according to the newspaper.

Heraskevych said he felt “emptiness” after the disqualification, ESPN reported.

“As I understand, here we have channels who have some TV rights. I believe we had a final training run and I encourage you to put it on screen after races finished, after others get their moment, after the last sled, put my final training run on the screen,” he said. “Just to honor athletes pictured on this helmet.

“I believe they deserve this moment. Certainly I do not get my moment at this Olympics, despite I would say pretty good results in the training runs. I really believe we could be among the medalists today and tomorrow, but we will not be able to race.”

Just in — Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych has been removed from competition due to his plans to wear his helmet picturing war victims.



The IOC offered the option of wearing a black arm band, but he remained adamant.



Full decision: https://t.co/NJBjhS4TCl pic.twitter.com/XflvcKr4Ra — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) February 12, 2026

