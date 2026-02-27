A whopper of a change: Burger King ‘elevates’ iconic burger

Big changes are coming to Burger King’s main product, The Whopper.

The fast food chain announced that it is making changes to the sandwich due to guest feedback.

So, after a promotion where customers could call or text company President Tom Curtis, Burger King is making the first changes to the Whopper in almost a decade.

The burger will now have a “premium, better tasting bun” that comes in a box, not a wrapper, so it stays exactly how it was made and will have fresh cut onions and tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, and “better tasting mayo.”

The burger itself will remain a quarter pound (precooked), flame-grilled beef patty, the company said.

©2026 Cox Media Group