Trump hush money trial: Judge finds Trump in contempt for violating gag order

NEW YORK — New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday found former President Donald Trump in contempt for violating a gag order issued in his state criminal trial, fining him $9,000 and warning him against further violations.

In a written decision, Merchan said that prosecutors “have established the elements of criminal contempt beyond a reasonable doubt” for seven posts made on Trump’s Truth Social platform and two posts on his campaign website.

He wrote that Trump “violated the Order by making social media posts about known witnesses pertaining to their participation in this criminal proceeding and by making public statements about jurors in this criminal proceeding.”

The judge ordered Trump to pay $1,000 for each of the nine gag order violations and to take the offending posts offline by Tuesday afternoon.

Under New York law, Trump faced a maximum $1,000 fine and up to 30 days in jail for each violation of the gag order. Prosecutors asked that Trump be fined and warned that he could face jailtime, according to The New York Times.

Check back for more on this developing story.





