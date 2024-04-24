Terry Carter, 'McCloud', 'Battlestar Galactica' actor dies at 95

Actor Terry Carter, best known for his roles in “Battlestar Galactica” and “McCloud,” died Tuesday. He was 95.

Carter’s death was confirmed by his son, Miguel Carter DeCoste, according to The New York Times and on his official website. Carter died at his home in Manhattan, New York.

Carter was born John Everett DeCoste in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Dec. 16, 1928. He began is TV career with roles in such shows as “Combat,” and “The Phil Silvers Show” where he was one of the first Black actors to appear as a regular on a TV sitcom.

He appeared in the film adaptation of the novel “Parrish,” according to IMDb, and was New England’s first Black TV anchor at a station in Boston.

Carter went on to star in several feature films, including the 1970 TV movie “Company of Killers” and the Blaxploitation classic “Foxy Brown,” alongside Pam Grier.

He starred as Sgt. Joe Broadhurst, on “McCloud” with Dennis Weaver. He later starred as Colonel Tigh in 21 episodes of “Battlestar Galactica.”

In 1975, he formed his own production company and produced documentaries on such people as musician Duke Ellington and dancer Katherine Dunham.

In 1980, he then served two terms on the board of Governors of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and founded the Council for Positive Images.

He is survived by his wife, Selome Zenebe, two children, Miguel and Melinda, a stepdaughter, Hiwot Minale, and a granddaughter.

A private funeral service is planned.









