Taylor Swift postpones 2nd concert in Argentina due to bad weather

ARGENTINA — Taylor Swift announced hours before her second show in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday that the show was going to be postponed due to the weather.

“I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer,” Swift said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On May 20, Swift performed her entire 3.5-hour show in the pouring rain at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Variety reported.

On Thursday, she kicked off the international leg of the tour that started in Argentina, Billboard reported.

It was also Swift’s first time in Argentina.

“Buenos Aires, bienvenidos al Eras Tour. I am so incredibly lucky because the very first time that I have ever even visited Argentina, you decided to sell out three stadium shows,” Swift told the audience, according to USA Today.

The show is expected to be rescheduled for Nov. 12, according to the Today Show.

Swift has another show scheduled for Saturday in Argentina, according to USA Today.

Swift made history Friday when she became the first artist to be nominated for a Grammy Award in the Song of the Year category seven times, according to the Today Show. Her song for this year’s nomination is “Anti-Hero” from her “Midnights” album.

She earned six total nominations which also included “Midnights” for album of the year which ties her with Barbra Streisand for the most nominations by a female artist in that specific category.

