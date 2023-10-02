Search continues for Charlotte Sena; police believe 9-year-old was abducted

The search for a missing 9-year-old continued Monday morning as authorities combed a state park near Albany, New York, for the girl police say they believe was abducted.

Charlotte Sena went missing Saturday as she was riding her bike around an area of the state park.

“Following our exhaustive search of the park we took that step of issuing the Amber Alert because we felt that that exhaustive search, when we couldn’t find her here, it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” said Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone of the Uniform Force of the State Police.

“No tip is insignificant,” Jené Sena, Charlotte’s aunt, told CNN affiliate WCBS. “She is a blonde, adorable 9-year-old little girl with bangs. She has green eyes, just under 5 feet tall and she is just a sweet, adorable girl.”

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would. No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all,” reads a statement from Charlotte’s family provided to news outlets.

More than 100 people are searching for the girl, including members of the Schenectady (New York) Fire Department where her uncle works.

Police say Charlotte, was last seen bicycling on Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.

Charlotte was riding her bike around a loop in the park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. When she did not return after about 15 minutes, her parents called 911. Her bicycle was found about 30 minutes after she left to ride around the area.

Charlotte has long, blonde hair. She is approximately 5 foot 1 and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.