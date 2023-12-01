Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, has died, officials said. She was 93.

>> Read more trending news

In a statement obtained by CSPAN, the Supreme Court said O’Connor died Friday morning in Phoenix of “complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness.”

JUST IN #SCOTUS Justice Sandra Day O’Connor has died. She is the first woman to sit on the nation’s highest court. She was 93 years old. pic.twitter.com/TtwgV0Wg3c — Nicole (@nicninh) December 1, 2023

O’Connor, who was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan, served as a justice from 1981 until her retirement in 2006.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group