Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: UK marks one year after monarch’s death

It has been one year since the longest-reigning British monarch died. On Friday, the United Kingdom paused to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen died at the age of 96 at her Balmoral Estate just months after the world marked her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne.

King Charles III is at the Scottish home that was special for his mother after months of speculation about whether he would continue her tradition of staying there during the summer months, CNN reported.

The king appeared at a church service but mostly stayed out of the public eye. The queen would do the same over her seven decades, marking Accession Day in private at Sandringham House, the location where her father, King George VI, died in 1952, making Princess Elizabeth, queen.

King Charles did release a message that paid tribute to his mother.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty’s death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” he said.

He also released what is said to be one of his favorite photos of his mother that has only been part of a previous exhibition.

The queen was 42 years old when the photo was taken by Cecil Beaton in 1968. She is dressed in her Garter robes, wearing the Grand Duchess Vladimir’s Tiara.

While Charles remained in Balmoral, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a private service honoring Elizabeth’s life in Wales and visited St. Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire. They were also expected to meet members of the community.

Prince Harry mentioned his grandmother while speaking at an event in London on Thursday. It was the same awards event for WellChild that he had missed last year because of her death, People magazine reported.

“As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we are together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community,” he said.

