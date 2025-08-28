Recall alert: Salad kits recalled for undeclared allergens

Taylor Fresh Foods has announced a voluntary recall of its Taylor Farms Honey Balsamic Salad Kit 6/8.3oz due to undeclared sesame and soy allergens.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that dressing packets supplied by Latitude 36 Foods, LLC, contained Asian Sesame Ginger dressing instead of the intended Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette, posing a risk to individuals with allergies, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled salad kits were distributed across several states, including:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Missouri

Mississippi

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

The kits have code dates starting with ‘TFRS’ and ‘Best If Used By’ dates up to September 4, 2025.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled salad kits are advised to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled product, and the recall does not affect any other Taylor Farms products or brands.

For further inquiries, consumers can contact Taylor Farms at 855-455-0098, available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

