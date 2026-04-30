Recall alert: 20K Jeep Wagoneers, Dodge Chargers, recalled over faulty display panel

A problem with the instrument panels in more than 20,000 Jeeps and Dodge Chargers is forcing a vehicle recall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Chrysler has recalled some 2024-2025 Jeep Wagoneer S and Dodge Challenger electric vehicles due to a software error.

The error may cause the instrument panel display to fail.

Dealers will update the software at no cost.

Owners will be notified by mail about the recall after May 21, but can contact the company at 800-853-1403. The internal recall number is 39D

The vehicle identification numbers can also be searched on the NHTSA website.

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