Powerball: Still no winner as jackpot rises to $856 million

The dog days of August have arrived, but there is still no winner in Powerball as no one matched all five white balls and the Powerball number in Wednesday’s drawing. The grand prize rose from $786 million to an estimated $856 million for Saturday, making it the eighth-largest jackpot in the promotion’s history.

The numbers drawn for Wednesday’s grand prize were 14-20-59-60-61 and the Powerball was 25, according to the promotion’s website. There was a 2X Power Play multiplier. Wednesday’s drawing was worth $786 million.

The next drawing on Saturday is estimated at $856 million, with a cash value of $372.0 million.

The Powerball jackpot has not been won since May 2, 2026, when two tickets sold in Florida and Texas split a $20 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

One ticket in Ohio matched five numbers and was worth $1 million.

If a player wins the jackpot on Saturday, they may choose to receive the prize as an annuity, paid out in 30 graduated payments over 29 years; or as a one-time lump-sum cash payment. Both prize options are before applicable federal and state taxes.

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022.

The current Powerball jackpot is the largest since a $1.817 billion prize was won in Arkansas on Dec. 24, 2025. That is still the second-largest jackpot in the promotion’s history.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States that do not participate are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Powerball draw studio in Florida and streamed live on Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.817 billion – Dec. 24, 2025 (One ticket from Arkansas).

$1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 (Two tickets – one each from Missouri and Texas).

$1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets: One each from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 (One ticket from Oregon)

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$856 million (estimated) – Next drawing Aug. 8, 2026.

$842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 (One ticket from Michigan).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

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