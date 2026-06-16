Police: ‘Putney Pusher’ arrested 9 years after shoving woman in front of London bus

Police on Monday arrested a man they believe is the “Putney Pusher,” a jogger who shoved a woman into the path of a London bus crossing the Putney Bridge nine years ago.

The 44-year-old man, whose name has not been released, is allegedly a wealthy banker who has ties to a royal family, according to The Times of London and The Telegraph. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, the BBC reported.

While in custody, the man was also charged on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B drugs, the Metropolitan Police said.

9 years after a jogger shoved a woman into a moving London bus and vanished, police have arrested a 44yo millionaire banker



- May 2017, Putney Bridge, morning rush

- jogger shoves a woman into a moving bus

- driver swerves, misses her by inches

- he never stops, never looks back… https://t.co/ZKrg6hd8lh pic.twitter.com/bStVgI2tPb — BP (@everyonebpup) June 16, 2026

The suspect posted bail “pending further investigation in relation to all offenses” and inquiries continue, the BBC reported.

On May 5, 2017, a woman was walking across London’s Putney Bridge when she walked past a man who was jogging in the opposite direction, the People reported, citing CCTV footage that was shown on the London Evening Standard’s YouTube page.

The man pushed the woman into the road, and the driver of a red double-decker bus swerved to avoid her, barely missing her head.

“It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle,” Sgt. Mat Knowles said at the time, according to the BBC.

The bus driver, Oliver Salbris, told The Times of London in 2017 that the vehicle “would have smashed her head” if he had not quickly steered out of the way.

“It was a fairly close call,” he told the outlet. “I thought I was going to touch her. If I hadn’t swerved, I would have smashed her head. It was reflex and I would say thanks to God.”

According to Sky News, the woman was 33 at the time and suffered minor injuries.

Police previously closed their investigation after three men were arrested in 2018 but were later released, according to the BBC.

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