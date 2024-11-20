Parole denied for Susan Smith, mother convicted for drowning her two children

Susan Smith has been denied parole for her conviction of killing her two sons.

Smith has served 30 years of a life sentence after being found guilty, The Associated Press reported.

She had driven her car into a lake in 1994 while her two sons — Michael 3 and Alex, 14 months — were strapped into their car seats.

She asked the parole board to allow her to be released, telling them she was “very sorry” before she started crying. “I know what I did was horrible and I would give anything so I could change it,” she added.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group