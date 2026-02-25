‘Oscar the Grouch’: Suspect hides in garbage bin while fleeing from police

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — This suspect fleeing from police apparently loves trash.

A man dubbed “Oscar the Grouch” by Ohio police was captured after he attempted to hide in a garbage bin, police said.

According to a Facebook post by the Huber Heights Police Department, Officer Lawrence Tyree Jr. initiated a traffic stop. But when the vehicle stopped, the motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Jonathan McMillan, left it and fled on foot.

The officer briefly lost sight of McMillan and quickly established a perimeter.

“As luck would have it, ‘Oscar the Grouch’ — as we’ve nicknamed our suspect — appeared at just the right place and the right time," police wrote on Facebook.

A sanitation worker had opened a trash can to load it into the sanitation truck and discovered the suspect inside the bin. Dash camera video shows the stunned worker staggering back from the trash can.

The worker regained his composure long enough to point out McMillan’s location to police, who were searching a nearby area.

“Oscar the Grouch” scrambled out of the trash bin and attempted to “scram,” but the “impressive athletic ability” and quick response of Officer Kyle Perez allowed police to apprehend him.

There were no injuries, police said.

McMillan was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest, WHIO reported.

