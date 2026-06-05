National Doughnut Day: Freebies and deals

June 5 marks National Doughnut Day, and like any special “holiday,” the day is marked with deals that could net you free or cheap food.

Remember, the deals are available at participating locations.

Dunkin’ is giving away a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage for the holiday.

It is also offering new merchandise in a partnership with Stoney Clover Lane.

Convenience store 7-Eleven will offer classic glazed doughnuts for $.50 each, the company said in a news release. The deal is for rewards members. Mini doughnut packs, sold under the 7-Select brand, are $1.

Krispy Kreme will give a free doughnut to every customer, no purchase necessary. The deal is available in-store or through the drive-thru only.

Duck Donuts will also give a free classic doughnut to customers while supplies last.

VooDoo Doughnuts is giving free doughnuts to Fan Club members at participating locations.

Sheetz customers can get a free doughnut with any food or beverage purchase of $5 or more. The deal is available in the Sheetz app, the “Today” show reported.

Tim Hortons Rewards Members can score a free classic or specialty doughnut for free with beverage purchase, according to the Detroit Free Press.

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