Mega Millions jackpot rises to $672 million

A midsummer night’s dream did not happen on Tuesday, as no one picked the winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot. As a result, the grand prize has risen to $672 million for Friday’s drawing, making it the 10th-largest jackpot in the promotion’s history.

The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 22-4-10-48-56 and Mega Ball 22.

Friday’s full $672 million jackpot is for the 30-year annuity option. The lump-sum cash prize is $292.3 million before applicable federal and state taxes.

The last time a player won the jackpot was a ticket bought in Ohio that was worth $60 million from the March 17 drawing.

While there was not a grand prize winner on Tuesday, three tickets matched five numbers. One ticket in Florida was worth $2 million because of the 2X multiplier. A winner with a 3X multiplier was worth $3 million to a ticket holder in New Jersey, while one ticket in Georgia was worth $4 million because of a 4X multiplier, lottery officials said.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

According to its website, Mega Millions began on Aug. 31, 1996, as the Big Game. The first drawing was held on Sept. 6, 1996, with six states participating: Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Virginia. The name was changed to Mega Millions in 2002.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.269 billion – Dec. 27, 2024, one ticket in California.

6. $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024, one ticket in New Jersey.

7. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

8. $983 million – Nov. 14, 2025, one ticket in Georgia.

9. $810 million – Sept. 10, 2024, one ticket in Texas.

10. $672 million (estimated) – Next drawing is July 17, 2026.

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