McDonald’s brings back Monopoly

McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Monopoly game, but there is a change coming.

You’ll need an app for that.

There will not be a physical game board; instead, everything will be done digitally, CNN reported.

Starting on Oct. 6, registered members of McDonald’s reward program will be playing the game digitally for the most part.

You will have to register for the game and if you do so before Oct. 6, you’ll get 500 reward points in the McDonald’s app, the company said.

There will still be some peel-off stickers on some items that can be scanned into the McDonald’s app.

The food items that will have the traditional stickers include:

Big Mac

Filet-O-Fish

McMuffins

10-piece Chicken McNuggets

20-piece Chicken McNuggets

Large fries

Hashbrown

Large fountain drink

Large iced tea

Large lemonade

Large McCafé iced coffee

Medium and large McCafé coffee

Medium and large McCafé latte

Medium and large McCafé mocha

Medium and large McCafé macchiato

Medium and large McCafé cappuccino

Medium and large McCafé Americano

Medium and large McCafé hot chocolate

Digital game pieces come with:

Quarter Pounder with cheese

McCrispy

4-piece McCrispy strips

McGriddles (except sausage)

Biscuit sandwiches

Medium fries

Large McCafé latte (cold)

Large McCafé frappé

Large McCafé iced mocha

Large McCafé smoothie

Large McCafé Macchiato (cold)

Prizes range from free food and bonus points, all the way to 1 million American Airlines miles and a new Jeep Grand Cherokee. There is a single $1 million cash prize.

The total value of prizes is $471 million, according to People magazine.

The promotion runs until Nov. 2.

McDonald’s Monopoly was first introduced in 1987 and has returned a few times. It was last released in the US in its traditional form in 2014, while a “Money Monopoly” was released in 2016, CNN reported.

