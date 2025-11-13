Max, Luna are most pup-ular names for dogs: AKC

The American Kennel Club has announced the most popular names for dogs for 2025.

This year, it is Max and Luna who are the most popular, according to the organization.

Last year, Milo was number one for males, but fell to 12th in 2025, while Luna was number one in 2024 and 2025.

Here are the top 10 names for both males and females:

Females:

Luna Bella Daisy Lucy Ruby Willow Maggie Penny Nova Sadie

Males:

Max Hank Teddy Cooper Gus Bear Duke Maverick Charlie Finn

“Choosing a pet’s name is such a fun and important part of the process when acquiring a dog,” AKC President and CEO, Gina M. DiNardo, said in a news release. “People put a great deal of effort into picking a name that perfectly fits their pet and often spend a lot of time making that decision.”

