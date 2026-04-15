Man accused of stealing, cashing victim’s $11K check, state police say

A Georgia man is accused of stealing and fraudulently cashing a Connecticut woman’s check that was worth more than $11,000, authorities said.

According to an affidavit filed by Connecticut State Police on Monday, Bryan Henry White, 24, of Stockbridge, was arrested and extradited to Connecticut.

He was charged with second-degree larceny and second-degree forgery, CT Insider reported.

According to the arrest affidavit, an investigation began on Aug. 9, 2025. On that date, a Bridgewater woman contacted state police in Connecticut to report fraudulent activity in her bank account.

The victim said she received an email from a building supplies business, stating that they had not received payment for $11,429.51, CT Insider reported.

She said that she recalled sending a payment through the mail, and after reviewing her account noticed that the check had been cashed at a PNC Bank in New York and made payable to White, whom she did not know, the affidavit stated.

Investigators were able to execute a search warrant to examine the PNC account and discovered that the large check had been deposited into White’s account, CT Insider reported.

According to the affidavit, the stolen check was deposited into White’s account on July 17, 2025. That was days after the victim had mailed it to the building supplies company.

Bank records show multiple $1,000 purchases at Walmart Supercenters in Georgia and multiple ATM withdrawals of $1,000, WTNH reported. Only $27.25 remains unaccounted for from the $11,429.51 check, according to Connecticut State Police.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested White on March 17, WTNH reported.

He was extradited to Connecticut, where he was placed under arrest on April 10. Bail was set at $250,000, according to the arrest affidavit.

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