Madonna thanks fans for support after hospitalization

Madonna went on social media Sunday to thank family and friends for the support they have shown since she was hospitalized last month.

The Material Girl continued her online updates, writing in an Instagram post that “love from family and friends is the best medicine.”

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” the 64-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrote. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, announced on June 24 in a statement that the singer was in an intensive care unit after she had been diagnosed with a “serious bacterial infection.”

At the time, Oseary said that Madonna was expected to make a full recovery, but that her Celebration World Tour would be postponed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Madonna ended her Sunday post by thanking “all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

Three days earlier, Madonna marked the 40th anniversary of her 1983 debut album and “Lucky Star,” the breakout hit that rocketed her to worldwide prominence. She dances on camera and pulls down her sunglasses to wink at the camera in her Instagram post. The effect is enhanced by a digital star that sparkles in her left eye, Billboard reported.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” Madonna wrote. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album.”

Madonna had hip replacement surgery in late 2020, People reported. That came 11 months after she was injured and forced to cancel several shows on the North American leg of her Madame X tour, according to the magazine.

According to Billboard, Madonna has had 12 hits reach No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, with 38 songs reaching the top 10. The tour was set to net her more than $100 million, the music website reported.

According to Billboard Boxscore, Madonna has grossed a reported $1.376 billion and has sold 11.7 million tickets at 575 shows. She is the most successful female act in Boxscore history, Billboard reported.

Madonna was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

