‘Little House on the Prairie’ actor Jack Lilley dies

An actor known for his roles in “Little House on the Prairie” and “Blazing Saddles” has died.

Jack Lilley was 91.

His “Little House” co-star Melissa Gilbert confirmed his death writing on Instagram that he was one of her “favorite people on the planet.”

Lilley’s son said his father died peacefully in his sleep at the Motion Picture & Television Fund retirement home on March 19.

Lilley had started as a stuntman and the photo double for actor Victor French.

He appeared in “Sudden Impact,” “Young Guns,” “Planet of the Apes” and “The Legend of Zorro as well as an uncredited role in the Mel Brooks classic.

Most of his roles, when looking at his IMDB profile were in Westerns but he did do stunts in the film “Army of Darkness” in 1992.

His final role was in “No Name and Dynamite Davenport” in 2022. He had last been seen in the television movie “The Last Cowboy” in 2003.

