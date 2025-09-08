‘Last Comic Standing’ winner Jon Reep arrested, accused of child sex crimes

The winner of the comedy competition “Last Comic Standing” has been arrested, accused of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jon Reep was arrested last week after Hickory Police Department officers received a tip in April from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged child sexual abuse material in an account connected to Reep, WSOC reported.

Police obtained a search warrant for the location where the IP address was connected. Police seized electronic devices and completed a digital forensic analysis of them and other online communications.

No details were given concerning what was allegedly found, other than that the children involved were between 1 and 14 years old. The number of children involved was also not provided.

Reep was charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and nine counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, WSOC reported.

The charges are felonies, USA Today reported.

He was released from jail on $260,000 bond after his hearing on Friday.

Reep had been scheduled to perform Friday night, according to his website, but it was rescheduled, WSOC reported. His website was not available on Monday.

In addition to winning “Last Comic Standing” in 2007, he appeared on several Netflix and Amazon Prime shows, as well as the films “Into the Storm” and “Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay,” according to his IMDB page.

