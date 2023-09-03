Kristin Chenoweth, award-winning actress, marries Josh Bryant

DALLAS — Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth married musician Josh Bryant in a ceremony in Dallas on Saturday.

Chenoweth, 55, a five-time Emmy Award nominee who won best-supporting actress in 2009 for her role on “Pushing Daisies,” told People that she got married after being “a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life.”

Chenoweth’s representative confirmed the couple’s nuptials to USA Today on Sunday.

“I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn’t do it,” Chenoweth told the magazine. “Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

Chenoweth starred on Broadway as the good witch in “Wicked” and was nominated for a Tony Award. She won the award in 1999 for her role as Sally Brown in “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

For her wedding, Chenoweth, a native of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, served Dunkin Donuts and 7-Eleven Slurpees as late-night snacks to guests, KTUL-TV reported. Each guest was given a gift bag that included Nest candles, Nivea Chapstick, Doritos, Fiji Water and Fontus Lozenges, according to the television station.

At the start of the ceremony, the couple’s dog Thunder, who served as their ring bearer, entered to AC/DC’s hit, “Thunderstruck,” People reported.

Chenoweth and Bryant, 41, first met in 2016 during the wedding of her niece, according to the magazine. Bryant, a guitarist, had been part of a country band called Backroad Anthem and lived in Nashville, Tennessee.

They began dating two years later after Bryant’s band played at the wedding of Chenoweth’s nephew, USA Today reported.

The couple got engaged in a rooftop proposal on Oct. 27, 2021, according to Vogue.

