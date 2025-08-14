Karol G to headline halftime show during YouTube’s first broadcast in Brazil

Grammy Award-winning singer Karol G will headline the halftime show when the NFL travels to Brazil next month.

In a news release, the show, which is YouTube’s first exclusive NFL live broadcast, will be held between halves of the Week 1 game between the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo on Sept. 5.

The show is called the “Sounds of Latin America through Gameday Entertainment,” Billboard reported.

“I’m so excited to be part of YouTube’s first-ever NFL live broadcast, it’s truly an honor and a moment I’m so proud to be part of,” Karol G said in the news release. “I’ve watched many NFL halftime shows over the years and now having this opportunity to bring my music to this global stage means the world to me. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone in São Paulo and fans all around the world.”

In addition to Karol G, Brazilian singer Ana Castela will perform the country’s national anthem, “Hino Nacional Brasileiro.” Composer and jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Karol G’s latest release, “Tropicoqueta," has had more than 1 billion streams across platforms, according to the NFL. The music video for her si ngle, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido,” has already had more than 947 million views on YouTube.

“Our goal is to highlight the excitement and Americana of the NFL, but do this thoughtfully in a way that plays to local cultures, practices and traditions,” Tim Tubito, senior director of global game presentation and entertainment at the NFL, said in a statement.

The game will stream free on YouTube beginning with the streaming service’s pregame show at 7 p.m. ET. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET.

