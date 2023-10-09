Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Columbus Day: What is open, what is closed?

The second Monday in October goes by a couple of different names: Columbus Day or, as proclaimed in 2021, Indigenous People’s Day.

The day also means that some schools are closed and some people have the day off.

What is closed today? The source is in parentheses.

What is open? The source is in parentheses.

NYSE (CNN)

Nasdaq (CNN)

Chase Bank (CNN)

TD Bank (CNN)

UPS (CNN)

FedEx (CNN)

FedEx Express - modified service (CNN)

FedEx Ground Economy- modified service (CNN)

Target (CNN)

Walmart (CNN)

Kroger (CNN)

Most restaurants (CBS News)

As always, it is best that you call ahead or check your local business’ websites before heading out, USA Today suggests.