Fitness personality Richard Simmons dead at 76

LOS ANGELES — Popular fitness personality Richard Simmons has died at the age of 76, according to ABC News and TMZ.

Just before 10 a.m., police and fire crews responded to a 911 call from Simmons’ housekeeper.

>>RELATED: Richard Simmons apologizes after posting cryptic social media message about dying

He was found dead inside the home, both outlets report.

Police said no foul play is suspected at this time.

Simmons died one day after his 76th birthday.

He rose to fame because of his eccentric and flamboyant personality in aerobic videos.

In March, Simmons posted a cryptic message to his social media pages, according to a News Center 7 report.

>>RELATED: Richard Simmons thanks fans after documentary about his absence from public view

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am … dying,” Simmons wrote. “Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.

Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky … count your blessings and enjoy.”

He later clarified his remarks, apologizing and stating that he was “sorry for the confusion.”

>>RELATED: Richard Simmons disavows biopic that will star Pauly Shore

According to ABC News, Simmons has been out of the public eye recently, despite the reports of a possible biopic.

“Don’t believe everything you read. I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful,” Simmons later said.

©2024 Cox Media Group