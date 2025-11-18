Diane Ladd’s cause of death revealed

Three-time Oscar nominee Diane Ladd died of “acute on chronic hypoxic respiratory failure,” according to her death certificate.

Ladd, 89, died on Nov. 3. She was a three-time Academy Award nominee for her roles in “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” “Wild at Heart” and “Rambling Rose." She was also the mother of actress Laura Dern.

Ladd’s cause of death was first reported by People, which obtained her death certificate.

Contributing factors to Ladd’s death were interstitial lung disease and esophageal dysmotility was listed as another significant contributing condition, the magazine reported. Ladd was cremated on Nov. 10, according to her death certificate.

Ladd, who was born Rose Diane Lanier on Nov. 29, 1935, in Meridian, Mississippi, was married to Bruce Dern for nine years beginning in 1960. She was also a second cousin of playwright Tennessee Williams.

Ladd earned her first Oscar nomination for her supporting role in the 1974 film, “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.” Ladd played Flo, the brash waitress with a piled-up hairdo, to Ellen Burstyn’s main character, Alice Hyatt.

Ladd was nominated for her second Academy Award for her role as Laura Dern’s villainous mother in the 1990 film, “Wild at Heart.”

Mother and daughter both received Oscar nominations for 1991’s Rambling Rose. Ladd played the well-educated, eccentric matriarch of a Southern family, while Dern played the promiscuous Rose, who was hired as a servant.

Ladd also played a small but crucial role in the 1974 film “Chinatown,” portraying a prostitute named Ida Sessions.

0 of 19 Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern in 1960, having dinner the week they were married. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd, left, played brash waitress Flo along with Ellen Burstyn (who played waitress Alice Hyatt) in the 1974 movie "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore." (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd and Joe Mantell from the 1974 movie, "Chinatown." (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Diane Ladd: Diane Reed, Rex Reed and Eva Marie Saint attend a party at the Hotel Pierre in New York City on Nov. 19, 1976. (WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd and Gavin MacLeod from a 1980 episode of "The Love Boat." (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Diane Ladd: Actresses Diane Ladd and Ruth Bachelor attended the 38th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 31, 1981, in Beverly Hills, California. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd and Cheryl Ladd (in the title role) of the 1983 television movie "Grace Kelly." (Walt Disney Television Photo Arc/ABC) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd, left, appeared with Cheryl Ladd (no relation) in the 1988 made-for-television movie, "Bluegrass." (CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd collapses on a cushion in a scene from the 1990 film "Wild At Heart." (Archive Photos/Getty Images) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd appearing on "The Tonight Show" in February 1992 (NBC/Joseph Del Valle/NBC via Getty Images) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd and Faye Dunaway embrace in 1992 during HBO's Comic Relief in Los Angeles. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) Diane Ladd: Actresses Laura Dern and Diane Ladd flank actor Jeff Goldblum at the Eighth Annual IFP-West Independent Spirit Awards on March 27, 1993. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd, center, appeared in the television show "Grace Under Fire" in May 1994. She is flanked by Julie White and Brett Butler. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Con) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd, Laura Dern and Bruce Dern attending the Los Angeles premiere of "Citizen Ruth" in November 1996. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd speaks during an interview at SiriusXM Studios on April 24, 2023, in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Diane Ladd: Diane Ladd and her daughter, Laura Dern, at the SiriusXM Studios on April 24, 2023, in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

©2025 Cox Media Group