Dennis Locorriere, founding member of Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show, dies at 76

Dennis Locorriere, a founding member of the 1970s country rock band Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show and the lead singer on hits such as “Sylvia’s Mother,” “Sexy Eyes” and “When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman,” died Saturday, the band announced. He was 76.

In a statement posted to the band’s website, the group announced that Locorriere died after “a long and courageous battle” with kidney disease and was surrounded by his family.

“Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him,” the statement read. “He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him.”

Locorriere was born in New Jersey on June 13, 1949, according to Ultimate Classic Rock. In 1968 he was recruited by Ray Sawyer, George Cummings and Billy Francis, and the following year they co-founded Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show, Rolling Stone reported.

Locorriere began as the band’s bass player and lead singer, although Sawyer, who died in December 2018, also sang lead, most notably on 1972’s quirky single and their biggest hit, “The Cover of the Rolling Stone.”

Locorriere was the lead singer for “Sylvia’s Mother,” a tear-jerker of a tale that featured the narrator attempting to connect to a woman named Sylvia from a pay telephone. However, the woman’s mother takes the call and blocks him from talking to a woman he “just wanted to tell goodbye.”

The narrator is forced to put more coins in the pay phone when “the operator says 40 cents more for the next three minutes.”

In 1979, Locorriere would sing lead on “Sexy Eyes” and “When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman,” Rolling Stone reported.

The band shortened its name to Dr. Hook in the mid-1970s.

“A Couple More Years,” was a song Locorriere co-wrote with Shel Silverstein for the band’s 1976 album “A Little Bit More.” It would be covered by Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, according to Rolling Stone.

After the band’s farewell tour in 1985, Locorriere retained the rights to the band’s name and continued to tour as Dr. Hook, the magazine reported. Sawyer also licensed the band’s name, touring as Dr. Hook with Ray Sawyer.

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