Cause of death released for Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the teen D4vd accused of killing

Officials have shared how the teenage girl that singer D4vd is accused of killing died.

The report had initially been sealed, but prosecutors agreed this week to release it.

Officials said Celeste Rivas Hernandez was 14 when she was killed. She had two penetrating wounds in her upper body, her autopsy report said, according to The Associated Press.

The autopsy report said, “two penetrating wounds of the torso with smooth edges that may represent sharp force injuries," one of which was in the upper abdomen and hit the liver. The other was in her left chest and damaged her ribs. The clothing she was wearing, a tube top, had three cuts, the AP reported.

CNN reported that the medical examiner also noted other skin abrasions, but could not determine the cause due to the condition of the remains.

She was missing two fingers and the medical examiner found blue plastic fragments embedded in the cuts.

Alcohol was also found in her system, but it is not known if she ingested it or if it came from decomposition, CNN reported.

Her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rivas Hernandez’s parents spoke for the first time on Tuesday, saying, “Celeste was a beautiful, strong girl who loved to sing and dance. Every Friday night was movie night and we spent wonderful times together. We love her very much and she always told us that she loved us. We miss her deeply. All we want is justice for Celeste.”

They also released a statement via an attorney who said that the autopsy results caused “profound emotional pain for the family.”

“The Rivas Hernandez family is absolutely devastated by the findings contained in the Medical Examiner’s report involving the horrible and gruesome death of their beloved daughter,” the statement read, according to CNN. “They respectfully ask for privacy, understanding, and patience as they process this information.”

The autopsy was limited by “extensive postmortem changes” that happened to her remains after her body was dismembered and decomposed when it was found in the trunk of an apparently abandoned Tesla found in the Hollywood Hills last September.

The car was owned by D4vd, whose real name is David Burke.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with a person under 14 and mutilating a dead body. The singer has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors believe he killed her after she threatened to tell the authorities that she and D4vd had a sexual relationship, which started when she was 13. They alleged he killed her, then dismembered her about two weeks later.

Rivas Hernandez’s head and torso were found in a zippered body bag in the Tesla’s trunk, while her arms and legs were in a separate trash bag. Police found her remains after the Tesla had been towed, apparently abandoned. Workers at the impound lot called police after noticing a foul smell coming from the vehicle, CNN reported.

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